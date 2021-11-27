Eni agrees to sell Snam 49.9% stake in Algeria gas pipelines for 385 mln euros

Eni's logo is seen in front of its headquarters in San Donato Milanese, near Milan, Italy, April 27, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini/File Photo

MILAN, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni (ENI.MI) has agreed to sell gas group Snam (SRG.MI) 49.9% of its stake in strategic pipelines carrying Algerian gas into Italy for 385 million euros ($436 million), the two companies said on Saturday.

The pipelines will be jointly controlled by the two companies, they said.

($1 = 0.8836 euros)

