Eni signs agreement for Egyptian LNG exports to Europe - statement

The logo of Italian energy company Eni is seen at a gas station in Rome, Italy August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi

CAIRO, April 13 (Reuters) - Italy's Eni (ENI.MI) has signed a framework agreement with the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) to provide shipments of Egyptian liquefied natural gas (LNG) for Italy and Europe, the Egyptian government said on Wednesday.

"The agreement also aims to exploit the great potential in the field of research and exploration in Egypt, especially in the Nile Delta, the Eastern Mediterranean, and the Western Desert," a cabinet statement added.

Reporting by Momen Said Atallah; Writing by Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Jan Harvey

