Entain shares slide after deal to buy Poland's STS Holdings















LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Entain (ENT.L) shares fell to the bottom of the London blue-chip index (.FTSE) on Wednesday after the betting company announced deal to buy Poland-based sports betting operator STS holdings (STH1.WA).

Entain shares fell 10% to their lowest since March 29, in their biggest daily decline in four months.

After the European market close on Tuesday, the sports-betting and gaming company said it will pay 24.8 Polish zlotys ($5.97) for each STS shares in a 750 million pounds ($946 million) deal, which will further its footprint in Europe.

STS shares surged to December 2021 high, last up 12.3%.

Reporting by Joice Alves; Editing by Amanda Cooper











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.