EnvironmentActivist Greta Thunberg hopes US summit will treat climate change as real crisis

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg takes part in the rally ''Europe Climate Strike'' in Brussels, Belgium, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

Environmental activist Greta Thunberg said on Monday she hoped a planned U.S.-led summit this month on tackling the climate crisis would start treating it as a real crisis.

"We can have as many as summits as we want... (but) as long as we are not treating the crisis as a crisis we will not be able to achieve any major changes," she said while attending a briefing by the World Health Organization (WHO) on the COVID pandemic as a guest.

"We cannot try to solve this crisis with the same approach that got us into it in the first place. We need to start treating the crisis like a crisis," Thunberg added.

Environment · 4:52 PM UTCUN warns of climate ‘abyss’ as 2020 confirmed as one of 3 hottest years on record

2020 was one of the three hottest years on record, marked by wildfires, droughts, floods and melting glaciers, a United Nations report said on Monday, prompting the U.N. Secretary-General to say the world stands "on the verge of the abyss".

