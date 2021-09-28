Skip to main content

Environment

Activist Greta Thunberg not very optimistic about Italy climate talks

1 minute read
1/3

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg arrives at the Youth4Climate pre-COP26 conference in Milan, Italy, September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Flavio Lo Scalzo

MILAN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Greta Thunberg is not very optimistic about the climate talks held in Italy this week, the environmental youth activist said as she arrived at the venue in Milan on Tuesday.

Thousands of young people, including Thunberg, will converge on Milan this week, with some 400 from about 190 countries set to meet policymakers, either remotely or in person, to hammer out proposals to tackle global warming. read more

Their proposals will be vetted by climate and energy ministers who are gathering at the same venue in Italy's financial centre for their pre-COP26 meeting later in the week, and the best will be sent on for consideration at the summit in Glasgow, Scotland.

When asked whether she expected much from the talks, Thunberg said:

"To be honest, not a lot ... we are expecting it to be just like any other meeting, with lots of talking," she told journalists.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Environment

Environment · 7:26 AM UTC

From protests to proposals, activists face climate talks test

Young activists who fought to get climate change to the top of the global agenda are being challenged to help come up with the solutions ahead of next month's COP26 United Nations summit.

Environment
Little fluffy clouds may help save Australia's Great Barrier Reef
Environment
China energy crunch triggers alarm, pleas for more coal
Environment
Activist Greta Thunberg not very optimistic about Italy climate talks
Environment
U.S. environment agency urged by 21 states to toughen vehicle emissions rewrite