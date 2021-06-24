Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Environment

Activists protest against Norway Arctic oil licences

2 minute read
1/4

A Greenpeace activist looks at a sticker reading "Norwegian oil is boiling the planet" as they demonstrate in front of the Norwegian oil and energy ministry in central Oslo, Norway June 24, 2021, a day after the country granted exploration oil licenses in the Arctic. REUTERS/Gwladys Fouche

OSLO, June 24 (Reuters) - A group of environmental activists chained themselves in front of the Norwegian oil and energy ministry on Thursday to protest against the awarding of new oil exploration licences in the Arctic.

Carrying banners that said "No to new oil" and "Norwegian oil is boiling the planet" three campaigners sat in chains in front of the entry to the ministry from about 0600 GMT as ministry workers arrived for work.

Norway on Wednesday awarded four exploration licences to seven oil companies, including three for the Arctic Barents Sea, although fewer oil companies applied for the permits than in previous licensing rounds. read more

"We're demonstrating here today because Norway is keeping on handing out new oil licences even though we're in the midst of a climate crisis," said demonstrator Halvard Raavand, 30, wearing an "oil free Arctic" black face mask.

Earlier, demonstrators glued images of individuals carrying slogans such as "keep the oil in the ground" on the windows of the ministry.

Reporting by Gwladys Fouche

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Environment

Environment · 1:32 PM UTCUN climate talks must boost emissions cuts, finance targets -negotiators

The next round of international climate talks this year must focus on getting more ambitious greenhouse gas emissions cuts and boosting finance for vulnerable nations, climate negotiators said on Thursday.

EnvironmentClimate 'law of laws' gets European Parliament's green light
EnvironmentBritain risks missing climate targets due to lack of policies -advisers
EnvironmentSuccess of climate change talks rests on finance, UN chief says
EnvironmentEXCLUSIVE: Gas infrastructure across Europe leaking planet-warming methane