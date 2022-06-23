Afghan earthquake search and rescue operation finished in major regions -official

Afghan men search for survivors amidst the debris of a house that was destroyed by an earthquake in Gayan, Afghanistan, June 23, 2022. REUTERS/Ali Khara

KABUL, June 23 (Reuters) - A search and rescue operation following a devastating earthquake in eastern Afghanistan has finished in major regions, but continues in some very far-flung areas, a disaster management official said on Thursday.

"The operation has finished in major districts but in some very far parts still it is continuing; the teams are working there, we can't say totally finished," spokesman for the Afghan disaster management authority, Mohammad Nassim Haqqani, told Reuters.

Reporting by Mohammad Yunus Yawar

