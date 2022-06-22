Afghanistan earthquake death toll hits 1,000 -provincial official

People carry injured to be evacuated following a massive earthquake, in Paktika Province, Afghanistan, June 22, 2022, in this screen grab taken from a video. BAKHTAR NEWS AGENCY/Handout via REUTERS

KABUL, June 22 (Reuters) - The death toll from the earthquake in eastern Afghanistan has hit 1,000, according to a local official in province of Paktika, one of the hardest-hit areas.

"1,000 dead, 1,500 injured, and this number might go up, many families have been lost. Injured people have been taken to Kabul and Gardez," Mohammad Amin Hozaifa, information and culture director of Paktika told Reuters.

Officially, disaster management officials still put the number of injured at 600.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Kabul newsroom; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.