Aluminium alloy plant in China's Henan province explodes due to floodwaters

BEIJING, July 20 (Reuters) - An aluminium alloy unit of Dengfeng Power Group Co Ltd in China's central Henan province exploded as flooding water entered the plant, the local government said on Tuesday.

The river near the alloy unit exceeded the warning water level and collapsed a factory wall at around 4 a.m. local time, the Dengfeng government said in a statement on its official WeChat account.

The company immediately cut off power and organised evacuations after water flooded the plant. At 6 a.m., the water spread into a high-temperature solution in the alloy tank and caused a blast, said the statement.

No one was reported injured or missing from the accident, the government has carried out a safety inspection.

Dengfeng city issued a red alert for rainstorms late Monday.

The aluminium alloy plant has an annual capacity of 60,000 tonnes for alloy rods, high-silicon aluminium alloy and titanium products.

Both the company and its parent Dengfeng Power did not answer calls seeking comment.

Reporting by Min Zhang, Beijing Newsroom and Shivani Singh; Editing by Michael Perry

