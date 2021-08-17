Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Baby orangutan at Spanish zoo delights visitors, conservationists

FUENGIROLA, Spain, Aug 17 (Reuters) - A newborn orangutan has been delighting crowds at the southern Spanish zoo and cheering conservationists who are striving to protect the critically-endangered apes.

Visitors to the Bioparc Fuengirola in Andalusia looked on with glee as the baby, born on Aug. 4, clung tightly to her mother Suli, who clambered around her enclosure deftly catching pieces of fruit thrown to her by onlookers.

"She's like a little jewel for conservation and another contribution to the captive breeding programme in European zoos" said Antonio Garrucho, head keeper at the zoo.

Orangutan populations have halved over the past century as their natural habitats in the lowland forests of Indonesia have been cleared for logging and to make way for palm oil plantations.

An eleven-day-old baby male Bornean orangutan is held by his mother Suli at Bioparc Fuengirola in Fuengirola, southern Spain August 15, 2021.

The World Wildlife Fund considers them critically endangered, one notch above extinction in the wild, underscoring the importance of captive-breeding programmes.

The new baby, which has yet to be named, is the only one to be born in the European breeding scheme in the past 12 months, according to the zoo.

"The rate of forest destruction on the island (of Borneo) is very high, due to the extraction of raw materials, wildfires and desertification," Garrucho said.

"Climate change is having a huge influence and human beings are accelerating it."

In Fuengirola, safe from predation or encroachment, Suli lay back on the grass of her enclosure with her baby nestled snugly on her chest.

Reporting by Jon Nazca in Fuengirola Writing by Nathan Allen in Madrid

