Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

EnvironmentBiden says looks forward to working with Russia on carbon removal efforts

Reuters
1 minute read

U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday said he was heartened by Russian President Vladimir Putin's call for collaborative efforts on removal of carbon dioxide to combat climate change, and looked forward to working with Russia.

Biden, speaking on the second day of a virtual summit on climate change, said great progress had already been made, but more efforts were needed by governments and the private sector to ensure a smooth transition to a clean energy future.

"When we invest in climate resilience and infrastructure, we create opportunities for everyone," Biden said.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Environment

Environment · 1:50 PM UTCBiden’s climate summit zeroes in on technology to help fight global warming

The U.S. energy secretary told President Joe Biden's climate summit that clean technology is "our generation's moonshot" on Friday, the second and final day of an event that is seeking to rally world ambition to reduce global warming.

EnvironmentSPECIAL REPORT Can the Saudis' oil money help him save the planet?
EnvironmentMiners seek gold under the desert sands after Egypt changes rules
EnvironmentIndustry, green groups push Australia for action after it fails to adopt new emission targets

Industry and green groups in Australia called on Friday for the government to step up action to cut carbon emissions after it failed to match ambitious new targets pledged by the United States and others at U.S. President Joe Biden's climate summit.

EnvironmentU.S. to double public climate finance to developing countries by 2024