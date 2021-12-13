Environment
Biden says will travel to Kentucky tornado zone on Wednesday
WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Monday he will visit hard-hit Kentucky on Wednesday to survey damage from deadly tornadoes that raked across a broad area of the state.
Biden spoke after getting an update on the tornado relief effort from his top advisers. He said he would soon approve a request for emergency assistance from Illinois. Biden said he had not yet established where he would visit in Kentucky.
Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Steve Holland
