Biden says will travel to Kentucky tornado zone on Wednesday

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks about the deadly tornadoes that struck Kentucky, in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., December 11, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

WASHINGTON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Monday he will visit hard-hit Kentucky on Wednesday to survey damage from deadly tornadoes that raked across a broad area of the state.

Biden spoke after getting an update on the tornado relief effort from his top advisers. He said he would soon approve a request for emergency assistance from Illinois. Biden said he had not yet established where he would visit in Kentucky.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Steve Holland

