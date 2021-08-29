Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Biden visits FEMA headquarters for Ida briefing

U.S. President Joe Biden makes a visit to the FEMA headquarters as Hurricane Ida makes landfall over Louisiana, in Washington, U.S., August 29, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

Aug 29 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden on Sunday visited the headquarters of the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Washington for a briefing about Hurricane Ida, which came barreling ashore in Louisiana earlier in the day, the White House said.

Biden stopped at FEMA upon returning to Washington from Dover Air Force Base, where he had viewed the return of the remains of 13 U.S. soldiers killed in last week's bombing outside Kabul's airport. read more

A Category 4 storm and one of the most powerful to hit the U.S. mainland in years, Ida was set to plunge much of the Louisiana shoreline under water as the state grapples with a COVID-19 surge already taxing hospitals. read more

