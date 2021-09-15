Biden will convene Major Economies Forum on Friday to press for climate action

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks as he tours the facilities of the Flatirons Campus Laboratories and Offices of the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), in Arvada, Colorado, U.S. September 14, 2021. REUTERS/Leah Millis

WASHINGTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden will hold a virtual meeting of the Major Economies Forum on Friday to discuss plans to combat climate change with other world leaders before a major summit on global warming known as the COP 26 in Glasgow later this year.

"At the MEF meeting, the president will emphasize both the urgency and the economic benefits of stronger climate action. He will call on leaders to strengthen their climate ambition heading into COP 26 and in the years beyond," the White House said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The president also will outline plans to leverage the MEF post-Glasgow as a launchpad for collective, concrete efforts scaling up climate action through this decisive decade," it said.

