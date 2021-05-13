Skip to main content

EnvironmentBiden's climate envoy Kerry to visit Italy, Britain, Germany

Reuters
1 minute read

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry greets Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, not pictured, ahead of a virtual Climate Summit with world leaders in the East Room at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 23, 2021. REUTERS/Tom Brenner/File Photo

U.S. President Joe Biden's climate envoy John Kerry will travel to Italy, Britain and Germany from Thursday to May 19 for talks on "enhancing global climate ambition" ahead of a U.N. climate summit in November, the White House said on Wednesday.

Kerry will hold talks with government officials and business leaders during his trip, and will also meet with Vatican officials while in Italy, the White House said. Scotland will host the November U.N. summit.

Last month the United States and other countries raised their targets for slashing greenhouse gas emissions at a global summit hosted by Biden meant to resurrect U.S. leadership in the fight against global warming. read more

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Environment

Environment · May 12, 2021 · 9:46 PM UTCEXCLUSIVE Fed privately presses big banks on risks from climate change

The U.S. Federal Reserve has asked lenders to start providing information on the measures they are taking to mitigate climate change-related risks to their balance sheets, according to four people with knowledge of the matter.

EnvironmentBHP, Rio, Vale launch contest to cut haul truck emissions
EnvironmentBiden's climate envoy Kerry to visit Italy, Britain, Germany
EnvironmentTesla’s Musk reverses course on taking bitcoin, citing climate concerns
EnvironmentGerman cabinet agrees more ambitious CO2 cuts before September election