In blow to Twin Metals, U.S. proposes mining ban for Boundary Waters
Oct 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Forest Service on Wednesday proposed banning mining in Minnesota's Boundary Waters region for 20 years, a step that would block Antofagasta Plc's (ANTO.L) Twin Metals copper and nickel mine project.
The announcement, which reverses a decision by former President Donald Trump, sets off a review process for how mining could affect the region, a popular outdoor recreation area. While that is underway, the agency said it will not issue any new mining leases or permits in the region for two years.
