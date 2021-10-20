In blow to Twin Metals, U.S. proposes mining ban for Boundary Waters

The logo of the United States Forest Service is seen at their headquarters in the Sidney R. Yates Building in Washington, D.C., U.S., May 12, 2021. Picture taken May 12, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Oct 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Forest Service on Wednesday proposed banning mining in Minnesota's Boundary Waters region for 20 years, a step that would block Antofagasta Plc's (ANTO.L) Twin Metals copper and nickel mine project.

The announcement, which reverses a decision by former President Donald Trump, sets off a review process for how mining could affect the region, a popular outdoor recreation area. While that is underway, the agency said it will not issue any new mining leases or permits in the region for two years.

Reporting by Ernest Scheyder

