Brazil finalizing regulation to pay farmers for environmental services

Brazil's Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias attends the Brazil Investment Forum in Sao Paulo, Brazil October 10, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

The Brazilian government is putting the finishing touches on regulations that will allow farmers to get paid for environmental services, Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias said during an online event on Tuesday.

Dias said, without providing a timeline, that the new rules would allow farmers to get paid if they decide not to clear land for agriculture or to raise livestock, even as in some regions of Brazil they would be legally permitted to.

