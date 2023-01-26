Brazil "looks forward" to environmental bond sale - debt head















LONDON, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Brazil looks forward to returning to the bond market with a bond sale related to environmental concerns, its head of public debt operations told an event on Thursday.

"Unfortunately it took Brazil a little longer than it took our peers," Luis Felipe Vital, Head of Public Debt Operations at the Brazil National Treasury said.

"But we are sure we will have very interesting things to announce in the future."

The comments come as Brazil's new president Lula da Silva took office at the start of the year pledging to stop deforestation in the Amazon, a vital biome to curb climate change.

"Brazil does give a lot of importance for the environment components," Vital said at event organised by think tank OMFIF.

"So we are looking forward to be back in the market in a bond related to that."

Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Dhara Ranasinghe











