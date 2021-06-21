Brazil mulls law to track indirect cattle suppliers, drivers of deforestation

SAO PAULO, June 21 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government will propose a new law to track indirect cattle suppliers that sell animals to giant meat producers, including JBS SA (JBSS3.SA) and Marfrig SA (MRFG3.SA), as certain ranchers are believed to be key drivers of deforestation.

Addressing the foreign press in an online event on Monday, Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias said the current system is ineffective to track myriad suppliers spread across an estimated 5 million rural properties.

