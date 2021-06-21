Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Environment

Brazil mulls law to track indirect cattle suppliers, drivers of deforestation

1 minute read

SAO PAULO, June 21 (Reuters) - The Brazilian government will propose a new law to track indirect cattle suppliers that sell animals to giant meat producers, including JBS SA (JBSS3.SA) and Marfrig SA (MRFG3.SA), as certain ranchers are believed to be key drivers of deforestation.

Addressing the foreign press in an online event on Monday, Agriculture Minister Tereza Cristina Dias said the current system is ineffective to track myriad suppliers spread across an estimated 5 million rural properties.

Reporting by Ana Mano

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Environment

Environment · 12:09 PM UTCJapan pledges $10 bln financial support for Asia's energy transition

Japan on Monday pledged to offer $10 billion financial aid for decarbonisation projects in Asia, such as renewable energy, energy-saving and conversion to gas-fired power generation from coal-fired power to help with an energy transition.

EnvironmentEU farming policy failing to fight climate change, auditors say
EnvironmentWhat’s the plan? Corporate polluters lag on setting climate goals
EnvironmentThunderstorms batter Chicago area, leave thousands in the dark

Severe thunderstorms tore through the Chicago area on Sunday night after the National Weather Service said a "confirmed large and extremely dangerous tornado" had touched down in a western suburb of the city, causing damage.

EnvironmentThai divers remove fishing nets bleaching protected coral reefs