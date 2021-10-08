Skip to main content

Environment

Brazil VP says preliminary data shows fall in Amazon deforestation

1 minute read

Smoke billows from a fire in this aerial view showing a deforested plot of the Amazon rainforest in Rondonia State, Brazil September 28, 2021. Picture taken September 28, 2021. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

BRASILIA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Brazil's Vice President Hamilton Mourao said on Friday that preliminary satellite data showed deforestation in the Brazilian Amazon fell 5% between August 2020 and July 2021, highlighting an improvement at the margin first reported in August. read more

President Jair Bolsonaro has been severely criticized by environmental activists and some world leaders for the rise in deforestation during his term. Despite the preliminary data showing a slight fall this year, deforestation under his presidency remains at a level not seen in over a decade.

Reporting by Ricardo Brito Writing by Stephen Eisenhammer Editing by Brad Haynes

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Environment

Environment · 3:34 PM UTC

UN declares access to a clean environment a human right

The U.N. Human Rights Council on Friday recognised access to a clean and healthy environment as a fundamental right, formally adding its weight to the global fight against climate change and its devastating consequences.

Environment
Three decades on, German mushrooms still show imprint of Chernobyl
Environment
Brazil VP says preliminary data shows fall in Amazon deforestation
Environment
China says protecting nature a 'priority' ahead of U.N. biodiversity talks
Environment
Despite preparation, California pipeline operator may have taken hours to stop leak