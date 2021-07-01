Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Environment

Brazilian coffee, sugarcane and corn hit by third day of frost

2 minute read

SAO PAULO, July 1 (Reuters) - Brazilian agricultural areas were hit by frosts for a third day on Thursday, affecting corn, coffee, and sugarcane as well as produce for local markets such as beans, potatoes and tomatoes, according to consultancy Rural Clima.

In a note to clients, Rural Clima said frosts hit the west and north of Sao Paulo state, the Minas Gerais triangle, the southwest of Goias, and some areas of southern Minas Gerais state.

"It has affected coffee, sugarcane, pasture, potatoes, corn, beans and tomatoes," Rural Clima meteorologist Marco Antonio dos Santos said.

The corn crop, possibly the most affected by this week's frosts, may be reduced by 6 million tonnes, he added.

"We were expecting a second corn crop of around 62 to 65 million tonnes. Now we can surely say it will be below 60 million tonnes," he said.

Parana, the second largest corn producing state in Brazil, was strongly hit by frost over the last two days, but not so much on Thursday. On Wednesday frosts hit most sugarcane areas in Sao Paulo, Brazil's largest ethanol and sugar producing state.

The second corn crop in Brazil had already been strongly affected by the drought, which had reduced the potential crop by 20 million tonnes.

Santos added the frosts may affect local inflation over the coming weeks, as they hit areas growing basic food products such as potatoes and tomatoes.

The polar mass over central Brazil may lead to new frosts on Friday, Rural Clima added.

Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jan Harvey

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Environment

Environment · 1:33 PM UTCBrazil sees most June fires in Amazon rainforest since 2007

Brazil recorded the most fires in the Amazon rainforest in 14 years for the month of June, government data showed on Thursday, amid worries that an extreme drought in many parts of the region could fuel worse fires in months to come.

EnvironmentCountries with new fossil fuel projects should zero out emissions -U.S. climate envoy
EnvironmentU.S. West faces little-known effect of raging wildfires: contaminated water
EnvironmentTop court gives French government nine months to act on climate change
EnvironmentTropical storm Elsa strengthens as it moves toward Windward Islands- NHC

Tropical storm Elsa has strengthened a little as it races toward the Windward Islands, the U.S National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Thursday.