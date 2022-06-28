Brazil's LDC CEO says tackling deforestation involves compensating farmers

An aerial view of a tract of Amazon jungle after it was cleared by farmers in Itaituba, Para, Brazil September 26, 2019. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

SAO PAULO, June 28 (Reuters) - Murilo Parada, chief executive officer of grain merchant Louis Dreyfus Company in Brazil, said on Tuesday that if society wants to tackle deforestation seriously, mechanisms need to be put in place to compensate farmers.

Parada, speaking at the World-Agritech South America Summit in Sao Paulo, said the development of a carbon market can help in the efforts to curb deforestation in Brazil and stop climate change.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.