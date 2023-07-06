California, truck manufacturers strike deal on emissions rules

[1/2] Tesla's new electric semi truck is unveiled during a presentation in Hawthorne, California, U.S., November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandria Sage/File Photo

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - California state air regulators and truck and engine manufacturers said on Thursday they had reached an agreement on state emissions rules that will give companies more flexibility to meet requirements.

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) said the "Clean Truck Partnership" with the Truck and Engine Manufacturers Association (EMA) includes new flexibility for manufacturers to meet emissions requirements while reaching state goals for reducing emissions.

In March, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) approved California's plans to require a rising number of zero-emission heavy-duty trucks. California Governor Gavin Newsom said on Twitter in March as a result "half of all heavy duty trucks sold in CA will be electric by 2035."

CARB said it will align its rules with the EPA 2027 regulations for nitrogen oxide emissions. The board also agreed to provide no less than four years lead time and at least three years of regulatory stability before imposing new requirements.

The partnership includes Cummins (CMI.N), Daimler Truck North America (DTGGe.DE), Ford Motor (F.N), General Motors (GM.N), Hino Motors (7205.T), Navistar, Stelantis (STLAM.MI) and Volvo Group North America [RIC:RIC:VOLVG.UL] and "a commitment from the companies to meet California’s vehicle standards that will require the sale and adoption of zero-emissions technology in the state, regardless of whether any other entity challenges California’s authority to set more stringent emissions standards."

Newsom said "today truck manufacturers join our urgent efforts to slash air pollution, showing the rest of the country that we can both cut dangerous pollution and build the economy of the future."

In March, EPA said it was not approving California's request to set new regulations on pollutant exhaust emission standards NOx and particulate matter for 2024 and future medium- and heavy-duty engines and vehicles.

California said Thursday it agreed to modify elements of the 2024 NOx emission regulations for which manufacturers will provide offsets to maintain California emission targets.

"Through this agreement, we have aligned on a single nationwide nitrogen oxide emissions standard, secured needed lead time and stability for manufacturers, and agreed on regulatory changes that will ensure continued availability of commercial vehicles," said EMA President Jed Mandel.

EPA said Thursday it welcomes the announcement "and looks forward to reviewing the details of this agreement."

California plans to mandate by 2045 that all operations of medium- and heavy-duty vehicles be zero emission where feasible, shifting away from diesel-powered trucks.

Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by David Gregorio

