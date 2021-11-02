Canada's Trudeau confident world can limit rise in temperatures to 1.5 degrees C

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau participates at the Global Methane Pledge event during the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, November 2, 2021. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said he was confident the world could limit the rise in temperature to 1.5 C above pre-industrial levels and avoid the worst impacts of climate change.

"I am confident we are going to continue to keep pushing ourselves and each other to be more and more ambitious," he told reporters at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow.

Reporting by David Ljunggren in Ottawa and Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; Editing by Chris Reese

