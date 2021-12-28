China agriculture ministry to approve more domestic GMO corn types

BEIJING, Dec 28 (Reuters) - China was set to approve the safety of more genetically modified (GMO) corn varieties produced by domestic companies, the agriculture ministry said late on Monday.

The three new corn products are produced by China National Tree Seed Corp and China Agricultural University, Hangzhou Ruifeng Biotechnology, and Beijing Dabeinong Technology Group Co, according to a notice posted on the website of the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs.

Reporting by Hallie Gu and Emily Chow; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

