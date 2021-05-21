Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

EnvironmentChina must set out near-term policies to reach climate goals, says UK's Sharma

Reuters
1 minute read

COP26 President Alok Sharma rehearses a speech at Whitelee Windfarm, with six months to go until the U.N. Climate Change Conference, just outside Glasgow, Scotland, Britain, May 14, 2021. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/Pool

Britain and other Group of Seven nations want to see China do more in the near-term to deliver its climate targets, Alok Sharma, president of the United Nations' climate change summit, said on Friday.

Sharma, head of the COP26 climate summit, said they welcomed the longer-term commitments made by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

"Frankly what we really want to see are the near-term policies that will then help to deliver the longer-term targets and the whole of the Chinese system needs to deliver on what President Xi Jinping has set out as his policy goals," he told a news conference after a two-day G7 climate summit.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Environment

Environment · 5:02 PM UTCIn climate push, G7 agrees to stop international funding for coal

The world's seven largest advanced economies agreed on Friday to stop international financing of coal projects that emit carbon by the end of this year, and phase out such support for all fossil fuels, to meet globally agreed climate change targets.

EnvironmentTo protect a community from climate change, New York is elevating a park
EnvironmentGreek firefighters battle forest blaze near Athens
EnvironmentG20 nations should join G7 countries with climate pledges, says U.S.
EnvironmentChina must set out near-term policies to reach climate goals, says UK's Sharma