Environment

China says: we want COP26 to be a success

1 minute read

FILE PHOTO - Xie Zhenhua, China's special representative for Climate Change Affair, speaks during a press conference in Beijing, China November 26, 2018. REUTERS/Stringer/File Picture

LONDON, Oct 19 (Reuters) - China's special climate envoy, Xie Zhenhua, said on Tuesday that the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow was deeply significant and that the People's Republic was working for the success of the conference.

Xie, speaking through a translator via video link, said China wanted to work with the international community to slow climate change and that the world's second largest economy would do its best to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Alistair Smout

