China willing to contribute to climate compensation mechanism - Chinese climate envoy















SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 9 (Reuters) - China would be willing to contribute to a mechanism for compensating poorer countries for losses and damage caused by climate change, China's climate envoy Xie Zhenhua said on Wednesday at the COP27 conference in Egypt.

Xie said China had no obligation to participate, but stressed his solidarity with those calling for more action from wealthy nations on the issue, and outlined the damage China had suffered from recent climate-linked weather extremes.

Reporting by Gloria Dickie and William James; Editing by Katy Daigle and Andrew Heavens











