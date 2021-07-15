China's MMG stops land clearing for Australian project after protests

MELBOURNE, July 15 (Reuters) - China's MMG Ltd (1208.HK) has halted land clearing measures in a wilderness area on Australia's southern island Tasmania after legal action by protesters concerned about the environment, both sides said on Thursday.

MMG has been clearing land for a road in a wilderness area of the state as it investigates waste storage options for its Rosebery zinc, copper and lead mine, 200 km (124 miles) northwest of Hobart, the state capital, which has been operating for 85 years.

It is running out of storage capacity for the waste, known as tailings, which imperils the life of the mine which is a major employer in the remote area. read more

The plans have stirred up environmental activists, led by the Bob Brown Foundation, concerned that old-growth forest in the area could be damaged. The foundation sent a legal letter to the company saying that MMG appeared to have undertaken the roadworks without a proper permit.

"After eight weeks of daily protests, more than 400 participants and 71 arrests, yesterday a temporary reprieve was given to the takayna/Tarkine rainforests after the Chinese state-owned miner announced late in the day they would halt their controversial road-building for a heavy metals tailings dump," the group said in a statement.

MMG plans to pipe waste 3.5 km (2.2 miles) west from its mine to the South Marionoak site which environmentalists say would put at risk 285 hectares (704.25 acres) of land, or the equivalent of 532 football fields, including some rainforest that falls outside national or state protections.

"We have been forced to pause our works at South Marionoak whilst we deal with unwarranted legal threats from the Bob Brown Foundation," MMG said in a statement on Thursday, adding that it rejected any suggestion it had acted unlawfully and that old-growth forest had not been impacted

"Our intent has always been to find the most balanced solution for Tasmanians, our 500 employees and the township of Rosebery. We believe decisions need to be made based on the best of science and proper analysis and not any one view.”

Australia's environment minister said this week that the project must undergo a full environmental impact assessment before going ahead.

Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.