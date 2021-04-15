EnvironmentChina's Xi to attend climate change summit video conference with France, Germany - state media
Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend a climate change leaders summit video conference on April 16 with France and Germany, said China's foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, according to a report by China's official Xinhua news agency.
Xi will attend at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, according to the report.
