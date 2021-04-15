Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
China's Xi to attend climate change summit video conference with France, Germany - state media

Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds at the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend a climate change leaders summit video conference on April 16 with France and Germany, said China's foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, according to a report by China's official Xinhua news agency.

Xi will attend at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, according to the report.

