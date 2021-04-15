Chinese President Xi Jinping applauds at the closing session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China March 10, 2021. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Chinese President Xi Jinping will attend a climate change leaders summit video conference on April 16 with France and Germany, said China's foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, according to a report by China's official Xinhua news agency.

Xi will attend at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron, according to the report.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.