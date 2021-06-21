Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Environment

Claudette to strengthen again into a tropical storm by early Monday - NHC

1 minute read

June 20 (Reuters) - Tropical depression Claudette has strengthened a little and is expected to become a tropical storm again by early Monday over eastern North Carolina, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.

The system is located 150 miles (240 km) west-northwest of Cape Fear, North Carolina, packing maximum sustained winds of 35 miles per hour (55 km/h) the NHC added.

Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Environment

Environment · June 19, 2021 · 3:07 PM UTC‘Apocalyptic’ heat wave scorches U.S. Southwest again

An extreme heat wave that has already shattered temperature records across the U.S. Southwest threatened on Friday to push power systems to the brink of failure as residents cranked up air conditioners.

EnvironmentNine children, one adult killed in Alabama highway crash

Nine children and a young father were killed when a van and other vehicles slammed together on a rain-drenched Alabama highway during Tropical Storm Claudette, authorities said on Sunday.

EnvironmentNHC says Claudette weakens to tropical depression

Tropical storm Claudette which formed in the Atlantic, producing heavy rainfall, has weakened to a tropical depression on Saturday evening, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

Environment‘There’s no water,’ says California farm manager forced to leave fields fallow
EnvironmentGlobal carbon price floor would limit global warming - IMF staff