Climate activists who glued themselves to Goya frames in Madrid released from custody - court

Climate protesters from Extinction Rebellion stick themselves to Goya's paintings "La Maja Desnuda" (The Naked Maja) and "La Maja Vestida" (The Clothed Maja) to alert about the climate emergency in Madrid, Spain November 5, 2022 in this picture obtained from social media. FuturoVegetal/via REUTERS

MADRID, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Four people who were detained after two climate activists glued their hands on the frames of two iconic paintings by Francisco de Goya at Madrid's Prado Museum to protest global warming have been released from custody, a Spanish court said on Monday.

The four remain under investigation for alleged crimes against the historical-artistic heritage.

Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Inti Landauro

