Climate alliance for insurers set for emergency meeting after multiple exits - Bloomberg News















May 24 (Reuters) - Signatories of an United Nations-convened climate alliance will meet on Thursday to discuss next steps after some of its biggest members exited the group, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The Net Zero Insurance Alliance (NZIA) has been hit by a wave of defections recently. Swiss Re (SRENH.S), Munich Re (MUVGn.DE), Zurich Insurance (ZURN.S) and Hannover Re (HNRGn.DE) have walked out of the group.

In the U.S., which is a key market for many insurers, several Republican lawmakers and attorneys general have attacked companies for factoring in environmental, social and governance (ESG) concerns in corporate decision-making.

The United Nations Environment Programme, which is the convener of NZIA, did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the meeting.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.