Climate change campaigners suspend disruptive UK campaign

A police officer detains a demonstrator as Insulate Britain activists block a roundabout at a junction on the M25 motorway during a protest in Thurrock, Britain October 13, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Climate change activists who have caused major disruption to motorways and routes around London over the last five weeks said on Thursday they were suspending their campaign until the run-up to the United Nations COP26 global climate conference.

Insulate Britain, which wants the British government to commit to providing insulation for 29 million homes, have staged more than a dozen protests which have seen campaigners blocking motorways, other major roads and routes to the Port of Dover during the morning rush hour.

The action has caused huge tailbacks and provoked fury from some motorists. The government has said their protests have gone too far and have sought court injunctions to try to stop them, but without success.

"Insulate Britain would like to take this opportunity to profoundly acknowledge the disruption caused over the past five weeks," the environmental group said in an open letter penned to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

"Ahead of COP26, Insulate Britain will suspend its campaign of civil resistance until Monday 25th October."

Britain will host the COP26 conference in Glasgow from Oct. 31 when it is hoping to secure pledges to cut carbon emissions. But the Insulate Britain group says the government is not doing enough.

In response to the group's campaign, ministers have said they planned to amend existing proposed legislation to increase penalties for those who blocked highways.

Reporting by Michael Holden; editing by Sarah Young

