Climate protesters block start of Shell shareholder meeting

LONDON, May 24 (Reuters) - A couple of dozen climate protesters disrupted Shell's (SHEL.L) annual general meeting (AGM) on Tuesday, chanting slogans and holding banners as Shell Chair Andrew Mckenzie tried to start the meeting.

Shell is due to ask its shareholders to vote on a resolution supporting its climate strategy and rebuff a climate resolution from activists, another iteration of which garnered 30% of votes at last year's AGM.

"Your board will remain and we ask you as shareholders to stay with us (in the room)," Mackenzie said after about half an hour of continuous chants such as "we will stop you" and "Shell must fall" delayed the start of proceedings.

He told protesters they would be removed if they did not stop the disruption.

Police arrived at the venue in central London but allowed protesters to continue chanting for over an hour after the meeting was supposed to start.

"We’re here to embarrass them and hold them account for as much as we can. They know what’s going on. We’re not here to educate them," said Aidan Knox of activists Money Rebellion, which is linked to climate protest group Extinction Rebellion.

Both Mackenzie and Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden stayed on the podium, watching the protests stone-faced, even as a screen behind them said the meeting was "temporarily paused".

