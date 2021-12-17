Coast Guard, officials monitoring 'potential' oil spill off California - local media

Dec 17 (Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard and state officials were monitoring an oil sheen spotted roughly two miles off the coast of California in the same area where a pipeline break caused a spill in October, according to a local media report.

The Huntington Beach Police Department said on Twitter on Thursday that it was monitoring an oil sheen about 20 yards by 150 yards, spotted two nautical miles off the coast south of Warne.

Earlier this week, a federal grand jury accused Amplify Energy Corp (AMPY.N) and two of its subsidiaries of illegally and negligently discharging oil during a pipeline break in California in October and failing to respond to alarms. read more

Reporting by Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru

