Colorado State researchers reduce forecast for named tropical storms in 2021

Waves crash the balustrades on Bayshore Boulevard during high tide after Tropical Storm Elsa churns up the Gulf coast, in Tampa, Florida, U.S., July 7, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones/File Photo

HOUSTON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Researchers at Colorado State University on Thursday reduced their forecast for named tropical storms from 20 to 18 expected in the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season.

The closely watched forecast kept unchanged the number of hurricanes forecast for 2021 at nine and the number of major hurricanes at four in what is still expected to be an above-average season, according to the paper released online on Thursday.

Reporting by Erwin Sebad; editing by Jonathan Oatis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.