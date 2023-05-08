Cooler weather brings some relief to wildfire-hit Canadian oil province Alberta















TORONTO, May 8 (Reuters) - Rain and cooler weather were expected to bring some relief on Monday to Canada's main oil-producing province of Alberta, where more than 100 wildfires have forced nearly 30,000 people from their homes, officials said.

The province declared a state of emergency on Saturday and some oil companies had shut production.

Vermilion Energy Inc (VET.TO) said on Monday it had temporarily shut in about 30,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of production and that it was assessing the risk to its operations.

"Our assessment to date indicates minimal damage to our key infrastructure," Vermilion said.

A mix of cooler temperatures and rain is forecast for Monday which authorities hope will help contain the situation. More fire fighters are expected to come in from neighboring provinces.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is scheduled to speak to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday.

"People have called this season certainly unprecedented in recent memory because we have so many fires so spread out," Christie Tucker from Alberta Wildfire told a media briefing Sunday. "It’s been an unusual year."

More than 30 fires have been classified as out-of-control.

