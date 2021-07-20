COP26 must be "pivotal" to tackling climate change, says U.S. envoy

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry gestures during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not pictured) in Moscow, Russia July 12, 2021. Dimitar Dilkoff/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. envoy for climate John Kerry said on Tuesday the United Nations' climate conference, COP26, must be a "pivotal" moment in efforts to tackle climate change, saying the world had a small window to solve the climate crisis.

"(The world) must make COP26 in Glasgow, this year, a pivotal moment for the world to come together to meet and master the climate challenge," Kerry said at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, London, referring to the summit due in November.

"After our absence for four years, my friends, we approach this challenge with humility. But let me be clear, we approach it with ambition."

Reporting by William James and Kate Holton, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Alistair Smout

