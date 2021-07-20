Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Environment

COP26 must be "pivotal" to tackling climate change, says U.S. envoy

1 minute read

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry gestures during a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (not pictured) in Moscow, Russia July 12, 2021. Dimitar Dilkoff/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. envoy for climate John Kerry said on Tuesday the United Nations' climate conference, COP26, must be a "pivotal" moment in efforts to tackle climate change, saying the world had a small window to solve the climate crisis.

"(The world) must make COP26 in Glasgow, this year, a pivotal moment for the world to come together to meet and master the climate challenge," Kerry said at the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew, London, referring to the summit due in November.

"After our absence for four years, my friends, we approach this challenge with humility. But let me be clear, we approach it with ambition."

Reporting by William James and Kate Holton, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Alistair Smout

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Environment

Environment · 2:53 PM UTCKnee-deep in sewage: German rescuers race to avert health emergency in flood areas

Red Cross volunteers and emergency services in Germany deployed emergency stand-pipes and mobile vaccination vans to flood-devastated regions on Tuesday, attempting to avert a public health emergency.

EnvironmentCOP26 must be "pivotal" to tackling climate change, says U.S. envoy
EnvironmentIn Rio, a 4-year-old girl clears plastic waste from the ocean
EnvironmentMerkel heads to flood zone facing questions over preparedness
EnvironmentPandemic recovery to push emissions to all-time high - IEA