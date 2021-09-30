COP26 talks can be the beginning of the end of climate change - Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses the 76th Session of the U.N. General Assembly in New York City, U.S., September 22, 2021. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool

MILAN, Sept 30 (Reuters) - The upcoming COP26 climate talks could be the beginning of the end of climate change as the shift on the scale needed is "perfectly possible", British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Thursday.

"We want four things to come out of COP26 in Glasgow: coal, cars, cash and trees," he added in a videomessage shown at the "Youth4Climate" summit in Milan.

Youth climate activists including Greta Thunberg are meeting Italy's Prime Minister and current president of the G20 Mario Draghi on Thursday in a final push to get world leaders to match rhetoric with action before the U.N. COP26 climate summit in November. read more

