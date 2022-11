SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 14 (Reuters) - China climate envoy Xie Zhenhua said on Monday that Beijing would like a COP27 deal that sets a goal for limiting global warming to 2 degrees Celcius, and that adds countries should try for 1.5C - similar to the language agreed in the 2015 Paris Agreement.

Writing by Richard Valdmanis











