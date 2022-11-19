COP27: New climate fund proposal targets "particularly vulnerable" nations

A general view of the entrance to the Sharm El-Sheikh International Convention Centre grounds, during the COP27 climate summit, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, November 19, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 19 (Reuters) - A newly published COP27 draft proposal on Saturday on funding arrangements to help poorer countires affected by climate disasters said they would help "those that are particularly vulnerable to the adverse effects of climate change".

The new clause sets out in more detail than earlier iterations of the proposal those countries which might benefit from a new fund being proposed at the climate talks in Egypt.

Reporting by William James; Editing by Dominic Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next / Editor's Picks