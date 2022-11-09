COP27 - U.S. climate envoy Kerry announces new carbon market initiative

John Kerry, U.S. Special Envoy for Climate speaks as he attends the opening of the American Pavilion in the COP27 climate summit in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt November 8, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Nov 9 (Reuters) - U.S. climate envoy John Kerry announced plans for companies to buy carbon credits to support countries switching out of coal power on Wednesday.

Speaking at the U.N. Climate summit COP27, Kerry said that companies including Microsoft and PepsiCo were involved in the plans, while countries and environmental groups were also supportive. Fossil fuel companies were excluded, however, he said.

Reporting by Sarah McFarlane, William James and Valerie Volcovici; Editing by Alison Williams

