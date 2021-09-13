Corpus Christi port vessel traffic curbed due to storm Nicholas- Coast Guard

Sept 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday said it has set port condition 'Yankee', thereby restricting vessel movement, for the Port of Corpus Christi from Rockport, Texas, to Colorado River Locks in Matagorda, Texas, as tropical storm Nicholas moves ashore.

"During port condition Yankee, all affected ports are closed to inbound vessel traffic greater than 500 gross tons," the Coast Guard said in a release.

Reporting by Arpan Varghese and Ashitha Shivaprasad in Bengaluru

