CPPIB plans to increase green investment on way to net-zero by 2050

LONDON, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Canada Pension Plan Investment Board said on Thursday it planned to almost double its investment in green and transition assets to C$130 billion by 2030 as part of efforts to decarbonise its investment portfolio.

The investor, which manages around C$554.4 billion ($436.36 billion) in assets on behalf of 20 million people, said it was also committing to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its portfolio by mid-century.

($1 = 1.2705 Canadian dollars)

Reporting by Simon Jessop, editing by Huw Jones

