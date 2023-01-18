Davos 2023-Al Gore supports Greta Thunberg's efforts to stop German coal mine















DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Al Gore said on Wednesday that the climate crisis was getting worse faster than world is tackling it and that he supported the recent action taken by Greta Thunberg in Germany.

"We are not winning. The crisis is still getting worse faster than we are deploying these solutions," the former U.S. Vice-President said.

Gore also said during a session of the World Economic Forum (WEF) annual meeting in Davos that he agreed with efforts by climate activist Thunberg to prevent the expansion of a coal mine in Germany.

