Davos 2023: Brazil's Silva says international contribution lacking in fight vs climate change















DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Brazil's Environment Minister, Marina Silva, said on Tuesday that international investments have not materialized as contributions to help her country reduce deforestation in the Amazon and contribute to fighting global climate change.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF), Silva said Brazil's new government was rebuilding Brazil's environmental agencies and policies that were "dismantled" by the previous administration.

