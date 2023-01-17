Davos 2023:U.S. envoy Kerry says 'time is running out', money needed to tackle climate change

John Kerry, U.S. Special Envoy for Climate speaks as he attends the opening of the American Pavilion in the COP27 climate summit in Egypt's Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt November 8, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 17 (Reuters) - U.S. climate envoy John Kerry said on Tuesday that time was running out for the world to tackle climate change and he was not convinced it would get to a low carbon economy in time to avoid the worst impacts for some of the most vulnerable people.

What was most needed to tackle climate change and to deliver a low carbon economy Kerry said was "money, money, money".

Reporting by Alexander Smith; Editing by Andrew Heavens

