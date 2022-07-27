Death toll in Philippines quake rises to 4, with 60 injured

Crowds of people stand on the side of the road, following an earthquake in Baguio City, Philippines July 27, 2022 in this screen grab obtained from social media video. Clarence Bantog/via REUTERS

MANILA, July 27 (Reuters) - A strong earthquake in northern Philippines has killed four people and injured 60, the interior minister said on Wednesday.

Two people died in Benguet province, one in Abra province, and one more in another province, Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos told a televised news conference.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Martin Petty

