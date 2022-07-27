1 minute read
Death toll in Philippines quake rises to 4, with 60 injured
MANILA, July 27 (Reuters) - A strong earthquake in northern Philippines has killed four people and injured 60, the interior minister said on Wednesday.
Two people died in Benguet province, one in Abra province, and one more in another province, Interior Secretary Benjamin Abalos told a televised news conference.
