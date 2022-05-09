1 minute read
Dry weather to curb French grain production -farm ministry
PARIS, May 9 (Reuters) - Dry weather in France will have a negative impact on this year's production of winter cereals by reducing yield potential for some crops, the French farm ministry said on Monday.
It was too early to give estimates of the impact on crop production, a ministry official said.
Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Chris Reese
