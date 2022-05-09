Dry weather to curb French grain production -farm ministry

Grains of wheat pictured in a farm in Vieillevigne near Nantes, France, August 24, 2021. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

PARIS, May 9 (Reuters) - Dry weather in France will have a negative impact on this year's production of winter cereals by reducing yield potential for some crops, the French farm ministry said on Monday.

It was too early to give estimates of the impact on crop production, a ministry official said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Chris Reese

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.